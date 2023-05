ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No causes have been determined for two house fires in Roanoke early Friday morning.

‘The first fire happened along Rorer Avenue SW; the second was within the next 10 minutes along nearby 14th Street SW.

There is no word regarding injuries.

House Fire on 14th St SW in Roanoke... 5.26.23 (WDBJ)

