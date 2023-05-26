Birthdays
Mountain Lake Lodge celebrating re-grand opening of outdoor pub

Mountain Lake Lodge's Salt Pond Pub
Mountain Lake Lodge's Salt Pond Pub(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County is celebrating the re-grand opening of the Salt Pond Pub.

May 27, the pub will celebrate with live music, giveaways and food and drinks.

The pub is open to anyone in the community.

The re-grand opening will run from 5-9 p.m. Saturday.

“Bring your dogs you can come in with your muddy feet,” President and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge Heidi Stone said. “It’s totally fine. We call it a hiker pub. You can just walk up and order your craft beer, pizza, sandwiches. It’s just a great time.”

Starting this weekend, every Sunday, the pub will have live music in part of its Mountain Music Series.

