Pittsylvania Pet Center closes to take in dogs in hoarding case

By Makayla Shelton
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Pet Center closed on Friday to take care of animals from a hoarding case.

The Director of the Pet Center said Pittsylvania County Animal Control seized the dogs from a residence Thursday. The dogs were covered in ticks, extremely underweight and malnourished.

They were not able to give us pictures of the dogs or tell us how many due to the ongoing investigation.

This puts them at a total of 175 animals at the shelter.

“People get overwhelmed is usually the thing,” said Brent Weinkauf, Director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. “They have good intentions in the beginning and it goes awry. Then, here we are. This is our fifth situation like this in the past year with a total of 200 animals in those five occurrences. So, it puts a lot of stress on the shelter.”

They will reopen and return to regular business hours Saturday at noon.

Starting June 1 through June 15, they will have a $50 adoption fee special.

