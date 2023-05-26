Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Two found dead in McAfee Knob area

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating two deaths in the McAfee Knob area of Catawba.

Police responded about 6 a.m. Friday to the McAfee Knob trailhead parking lot on Catawba Road, where two dead males had been found. An investigation is underway, but police say they believe there is no danger to the public.

WDBJ7 spoke with two hikers who said they found the bodies in the parking lot early Friday morning. They first thought the two people were sleeping, but realized there was blood, and called police.

Parking in the trailhead parking lot will be reduced during the investigation, according to police. Hikers are encouraged to use the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle which operates from the I-81 Exit 140 Park & Ride Lot. More info at mcafeeshuttle.com.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Nine teachers resign from Glen Cove Elementary School.
Protest planned at Roanoke County school over LGBTQ materials
Showers arrive later Saturday and continue on and off through Monday.
Weekend not a washout, but you’ll need to plan around the rain
Aramark's production and plant employees are seeking better pay and work conditions in a new...
Vinton Aramark production and plant workers seeking better pay and work conditions
Henry County archives
Henry County historic records uncovered from 1700s include famous signatures and county origins

Latest News

Bodies Found in McAfee Knob Parking Lot
Bodies Found in McAfee Knob Parking Lot
Photo from Virginia Broadcasters Association awards ceremony in 2021
WDBJ7 honored by Virginia Broadcasters Association
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to...
Deadline looming, Biden and McCarthy narrow in on budget deal to lift debt ceiling
Isaac Hadden Organ Trio Offers Mix of Jazz-Funk, Jazz-Fusion
Isaac Hadden Organ Trio Offers Mix of Jazz-Funk, Jazz-Fusion