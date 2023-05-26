Birthdays
Pulaski Fire Department on scene at Randolph Park pool house fire

(WOWT)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Fire Department responded to reports of a pool house fire at Randolph Park around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters say no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

According to Anthony Akers, Assistant County Administrator, every crew in Pulaski County is currently on scene and the fire has yet to be contained.

The public is asked to avoid Randolph Park.

