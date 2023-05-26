Ramble Weekend set to hit Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Ramble Weekend is coming up Saturday, June 3 at Waid Park in Rocky Mount.

Franklin County Outdoor Rec Manager Matt Ross tells us about it.

The $25 ticket includes:

-Friday and Saturday night camping*

-Saturday morning 5K trail run at 9:00 am

-Saturday morning Ferguson Fitness Farm Strong 5K at 9:00 am

-4-mile Pigg River float at 1:00 pm with return shuttle on the TNT Cool Bus

-Guided Bike Ride at 1:00 pm-Live music with 4 bands beginning at 4:00 pm

-Ramble T-shirt (Pre-register to ensure you get your Ramble Weekend T-shirt)

-7 and under free. T-shirt not included

*Friday and Saturday night camping included with ticket purchase. (Must pre-register to camp). This is primitive camping, and you must register by calling 540-483-9293 no later than May 30th. Camping locations will be marked, there will be a park attendant on site for the weekend. 4 firepits will be provided with wood. Bring your own grill, food, table, and chairs. Onsite food trucks will be available Saturday for lunch and dinner. Non-hookup vehicle camping sites are limited you must call to ask about availability. 540-483-9293. Waid Park is located at 701 Waid Park Road in Rocky Mount VA 24151.

Food:

Buddy’s BBQ (dinner), The Hotdog Stand (lunch and dinner), and Driftwood Food Truck (dinner) will be serving food. Roanoke Disc Golf Association will be providing a beer garden at 4:00 pm.

Live Music:

Colby Helms and the Virginia Creepers - 4:00pm

The Wildmans - 5:45 pm

Corey Hunley and Matt Powell - 7:30pm

Twin Creeks String Band - 9:15pm

