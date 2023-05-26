Run for the Wall bikers stop by elementary school

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A parade of motorcycles descended on Montvale Elementary in Bedford County Thursday.

The annual Run for the Wall ride goes from Ontario, California to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. Each year, they stop by to surprise and delight the children at the school.

Teachers say the students are excited to see the motorcycles and learn about our veterans.

“It’s probably the most exciting day of the year for the kids; we spend months preparing for it and as it’s grown, we have donors and volunteers and really everyone in the community comes together for this event,” said Montvale Principal Kevin Spaulding.

Bikers say the energy from the students helps get them through the last leg of their trip.

