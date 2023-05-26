SW Virginia police agencies ask for K9 votes for grant money

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are representing our hometowns in asking for help for their K9 units to win their shares of $15,000 in grants from Aftermath Services, a trauma cleaning and biohazard removal company.

To vote for either agency, go to aftermath.com/k9-grant. Click on the map to select the state of Virginia and scroll down to find the Roanoke County and Campbell County vote pages. You can vote once a day through June 5.

You can earn extra votes by following and commenting on daily Instagram (@AftermathK9Grant) and Facebook (@AftermathCares) feeds. Like the daily K9 Grant post and comment with information about what agency, city, and state you are voting for, and share information on your own social media.

Good luck to both agencies!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.