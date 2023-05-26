Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure and arrest
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Evington woman has been arrested after a traffic stop led to a seizure of fentanyl.
Tawny Larlee, 30, is charged with Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute.
Larlee was pulled over in traffic May 25, 2023, by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office on Wards Road, near Goldy’s Truck Stop. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 50 packets of Fentanyl and $1,653.00 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office, which hasn’t yet released information about why Larlee was pulled over.
Larlee is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
