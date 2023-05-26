Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure and arrest

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Evington woman has been arrested after a traffic stop led to a seizure of fentanyl.

Tawny Larlee, 30, is charged with Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute.

Larlee was pulled over in traffic May 25, 2023, by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office on Wards Road, near Goldy’s Truck Stop. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 50 packets of Fentanyl and $1,653.00 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office, which hasn’t yet released information about why Larlee was pulled over.

Seizure connected to arrest of Tawny Larlee in Campbell County (Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

Larlee is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

