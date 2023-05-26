Birthdays
WDBJ7 honored by Virginia Broadcasters Association

Photo from Virginia Broadcasters Association awards ceremony in 2021
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 was notified Friday that it has been judged the winner or runner-up for several 2023 Virginia Broadcasters Association awards.

In the category of Best Human Interest Series, Melissa Gaona’s “Hometown Veterans: Honoring Our Heroes” is named. For Outstanding Sports Coverage, the “Friday Football Extra” segment is named, as is our weather special, “Derecho: A Decade Later” as Best Documentary or Public Affairs Program.

Awards will be presented at a convention in Virginia Beach in June.

Congratulations to the crews involved in all three winners!

