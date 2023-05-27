Dublin Community prepares to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Memorial Day weekend is officially underway in our hometowns.

The Dublin Community came together Saturday morning to honor those who have fought in service for our country.

The UAW Local 2069 Veterans Committee hosted this morning’s Flag Raising Ceremony.

Community members gathered to send off motorcyclists to Run the Wall hosted in the nation’s capital.

This is the start of events in Dublin to honor our fallen heroes.

Dublin is also getting ready to host the annual memorial day ceremony at the State Veteran’s Cemetery on Monday.

American flags have been placed on the graves of every man and woman who paid the ultimate sacrifice to our nation.

One woman is proud that her two sons are taking part in the ceremony.

She told WDBJ7 what memorial day means to her as a daughter and granddaughter of veterans.

“Remember what our past has given so that we don’t repeat it in the future. It also helps us remind of these people who have fought for our freedom and they were so brave during it,” said Jenapher Griggs. “And as they lay here to rest we remember them every day for their courageous empowerment to save us and free us.”

The ceremony is set to start at 11 am on Monday.

The public is encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early.

