Festival in the Park returns for 53rd year in Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many Roanokers, Festival in Park is the unofficial start of the summer season and it’s back this weekend in Elmwood Park.

Vendors were setting up Friday afternoon.

Three days of concerts were scheduled to get under way Friday night with the group ‘Leonid and Friends.’

“We got more calls with ‘Leonid and Friends’ to bring them back than we have had with any other band,” said Festival in the Park Executive Director Skip Brown. “So if you like ‘Earth, Wind & Fire,’ if you like ‘Chicago,’ and you like ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears,’ tonight’s your night.”

Concert tickets are $15 at the gate. Other festival attractions are free.

