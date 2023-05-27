Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

The Hope Center to hold Memorial Day cookout to help give back

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hope Center is hosting a Memorial Day cookout Saturday for Roanoke’s Northwest community.

Organizers say the event is from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and their goal is to provide a safe space for the community to come together.

“We’ve been sent we believe in this neighborhood to help them. To give hope back to the neighborhood and to cause the people to know that there is hope for this neighborhood and we want to turn it around. We want to beautify it, we want the people to feel alive. We want them to have life and light,” said The Hope Center’s executive director Darlene Lewis.

There will be music, games, free food, and refreshments.

To learn more about The Hope Center, you can visit the Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County Police are investigating an incident at McAfee Knob... 5.26.23
Investigators look into connection between Roanoke Co. deaths and Roanoke City fires
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Tawny Larlee mugshot
Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure and arrest
House Fire on 14th St SW in Roanoke... 5.26.23
Early morning fires and McAfee deaths connected
Nine teachers resign from Glen Cove Elementary School.
Protest planned at Roanoke County school over LGBTQ materials

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 27, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for May 27, 2023
Gold star Family
Gold Star Family
People rallied to support teachers at Glen Cove Elementary School.
Protestors rally to support teachers and staff at Glen Cove Elementary School
Danville Life Saving Crew
Danville Life Saving Crew