The Hope Center to hold Memorial Day cookout to help give back

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hope Center is hosting a Memorial Day cookout Saturday for Roanoke’s Northwest community.

Organizers say the event is from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and their goal is to provide a safe space for the community to come together.

“We’ve been sent we believe in this neighborhood to help them. To give hope back to the neighborhood and to cause the people to know that there is hope for this neighborhood and we want to turn it around. We want to beautify it, we want the people to feel alive. We want them to have life and light,” said The Hope Center’s executive director Darlene Lewis.

There will be music, games, free food, and refreshments.

To learn more about The Hope Center, you can visit the Facebook page.

