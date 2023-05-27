Birthdays
Rain increases through the holiday weekend

Several waves of showers make for an unsettled holiday weekend
Clouds and showers increase later today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
  • Showers move in from South to North later today
  • Wettest, coolest day will be Sunday
  • Scattered showers and storms likely on Monday

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

A developing coastal lows will get pushed inland towards us through the weekend. We’re now getting a better idea with shorter-range models that the weekend won’t be a total washout, but you’ll need to plan around the ran chances. Let’s break it down day-by-day.

SATURDAY

start out dry as the storm is slowing bringing rain inland later this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s this afternoon.

Clouds will increase and showers spread in later today.
Clouds will increase and showers spread in later today.(WDBJ Weather)

Showers will push in from southeast to northwest starting late afternoon and continue to spread northward into the evening hours. Breezy winds are expected Saturday into Saturday night.

Most of the showers won't arrive until afternoon and evening. That leaves the first part of...
Most of the showers won't arrive until afternoon and evening. That leaves the first part of Saturday quite dry.(WDBJ7 Weather)
Showers spread into the region later today.
Showers spread into the region later today.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend as the coastal storm continues to spread waves of rain into the region. While the heaviest will be in the morning, off and on rain lasts much of the day. It will also be very cool with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Widespread Rain and pockets of heavy rain is likely on Sunday.
Widespread Rain and pockets of heavy rain is likely on Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

Monday shouldn’t be as wet but still expect some scattered showers. You may have some breaks to grill, but going on an all day, lengthy hike or lake boating trip without showers might be tough to do.

Scattered showers and storms are likely on Monday.
Scattered showers and storms are likely on Monday.(WDBJ Weather)

Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TOTAL WEEKEND RAINFALL

This pattern is likely to give all areas measurable rainfall nearing 1″ from Saturday into Monday. Along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway, we may have spotty totals that reach 2-3″ where the mountains squeeze out the rain.

  • Flooding is not expected.
  • Thunderstorms and severe weather is not expected.
Rain makes an impact through the holiday.
Rain makes an impact through the holiday.(WDBJ Weather)

NEED THE RAIN?

All of our climate sites are trending below normal for the month. Roanoke hasn’t even received a half an inch of rain this month. This puts many areas 2-3″ below average.

SO FAR THIS MONTHDEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
ROANOKE.29″-3.3″
LYNCHBURG1.31"-2.0"
DANVILLE2.11"-1.3"
BLACKSBURG.96"-2.7"

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College researchers at Smith Mountain Lake and dives into the process of how they gather data to ensure our water is safe for swimming and other recreation. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College at Smith Mountain Lake chatting...
Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College at Smith Mountain Lake chatting about the process of how to gather the data to ensure our water is safe for our communities.(WDBJ7)

