Rain increases through the holiday weekend
Several waves of showers make for an unsettled holiday weekend
- Showers move in from South to North later today
- Wettest, coolest day will be Sunday
- Scattered showers and storms likely on Monday
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
A developing coastal lows will get pushed inland towards us through the weekend. We’re now getting a better idea with shorter-range models that the weekend won’t be a total washout, but you’ll need to plan around the ran chances. Let’s break it down day-by-day.
SATURDAY
start out dry as the storm is slowing bringing rain inland later this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s this afternoon.
Showers will push in from southeast to northwest starting late afternoon and continue to spread northward into the evening hours. Breezy winds are expected Saturday into Saturday night.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend as the coastal storm continues to spread waves of rain into the region. While the heaviest will be in the morning, off and on rain lasts much of the day. It will also be very cool with highs in the 50s and 60s.
MONDAY
Monday shouldn’t be as wet but still expect some scattered showers. You may have some breaks to grill, but going on an all day, lengthy hike or lake boating trip without showers might be tough to do.
Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.
TOTAL WEEKEND RAINFALL
This pattern is likely to give all areas measurable rainfall nearing 1″ from Saturday into Monday. Along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway, we may have spotty totals that reach 2-3″ where the mountains squeeze out the rain.
- Flooding is not expected.
- Thunderstorms and severe weather is not expected.
NEED THE RAIN?
All of our climate sites are trending below normal for the month. Roanoke hasn’t even received a half an inch of rain this month. This puts many areas 2-3″ below average.
|SO FAR THIS MONTH
|DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
|ROANOKE
|.29″
|-3.3″
|LYNCHBURG
|1.31"
|-2.0"
|DANVILLE
|2.11"
|-1.3"
|BLACKSBURG
|.96"
|-2.7"
