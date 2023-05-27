Salem 2024 RB Peyton Lewis commits to Tennessee

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A major football recruiting announcement came out of Salem High School on Saturday when 4-star Spartans running back Peyton Lewis announced his verbal commitment to Tennessee.

The number three overall prospect in Virginia, according to 247Sports, Lewis reportedly chose the Vols over South Carolina and had offers from at least 25 power five programs, including Virginia Tech and UVA.

In his junior season at Salem, Lewis rushed for 1,560 yards and 17 touchdowns, on his way to Class 4 all-state first-team honors at both running back and kick returner.

He also won the 55-meter state title for the Salem track team earlier this spring.

