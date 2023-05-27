Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Suspect who told police ‘gotta be quicker than that’ on his wanted poster arrested

Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following...
Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following week.(Newark Division of Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, Ohio (Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a man has been arrested after he commented on his own wanted poster online.

According to the Newark Division of Police, officers were able to take 20-year-old Tanner Rhinehart into custody on Wednesday.

Last week, police shared online that Rhinehart was a wanted man for having multiple warrants. They alerted the public to contact them if the 20-year-old was spotted.

Rhinehart then replied to the social media post saying, “Y’all almost had [me] the other day you gotta be quicker than that.”

Officers said they ended up catching Rhinehart after he jumped into a river.

“Mr. Rhinehart thought jumping in the river would evade capture; however, he was wrong,” police wrote.

Authorities said the 20-year-old was arrested without further incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Roanoke County Police are investigating an incident at McAfee Knob... 5.26.23
Investigators look into connection between Roanoke Co. deaths and Roanoke City fires
Nine teachers resign from Glen Cove Elementary School.
Protest planned at Roanoke County school over LGBTQ materials
House Fire on 14th St SW in Roanoke... 5.26.23
Early morning fire and McAfee deaths connected
Rain moves inland, overspreading the region throughout the weekend.
Weekend not a washout, but you’ll need to plan around the rain

Latest News

T.J. Conrad pictured with son Bentley before deployment to Afghanistan
Gold Star Family remembers T.J. Conrad, shares Memorial Day message
Gold star Family
Gold star Family
McAfee Knob Deaths
McAfee Knob Deaths
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asks supporters to peacefully rally to protest vote to impeach