12 dogs rescued in Bedford County; man charged with animal cruelty

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford Animal Control Unit responded to reports of a malnourished dog with untreated injuries on the 3000 block of Trents Ferry Road Friday, May 19.

The owner of the dog, Carl Jackson, was charged with animal cruelty after 11 additional dogs were found living in poor conditions on the property, according to Animal Control.

The dogs were taken to a local vet for treatment.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the dogs is asked to contact the Bedford County Animal Shelter at 540-586-7690 or the Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter Facebook group.

