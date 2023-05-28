Bedford’s Memorial Day ceremony now a virtual event due to potential severe weather

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The National D-Day Memorial Foundation has cancelled Monday’s annual in-person Memorial Day ceremony in Bedford on the outdoor plaza.

Because of the potential for severe weather, the Memorial Day commemoration ceremony will now be a livestream event.

D-Day Society members, sponsors or anyone who purchased bricks for dedication and RSVPed to the in-person event should check their email.

The livestream event will feature keynote speaker Rear Adm. Michael J. Steffen and Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.

