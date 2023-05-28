Birthdays
Coca-Cola 600 postponed until Monday, NASCAR says

The race will now start at 3 p.m. Monday.
Reserved grandstand seating for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 has sold out. Limited premium seating and standing-room-only options remain.
Reserved grandstand seating for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 has sold out. Limited premium seating and standing-room-only options remain.(CMS/HHP photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to inclement weather, NASCAR has announced that Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will now start at 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

Spectator gates and souvenir haulers will open at 9 a.m. in advance of the Alsco Uniforms 300, now rescheduled from Saturday to 11 a.m. Monday.

RELATED: Charlotte Motor Speedway still hoping to get Coca-Cola 600 started despite wet weather

Fans will be required to enter the grandstands after the NASCAR Xfinity Race in order for speedway staff to quickly prepare the facility for the 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600.

RELATED: Alsco Uniforms 300 race postponed due to rain, NASCAR says

NASCAR said the Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee will be in effect for Alsco Uniforms 300 and Coca-Cola 600 ticketholders and Track Pass holders unable to attend the rescheduled races on Monday. Fans with Alsco Uniforms 300 or Coca-Cola 600 unscanned tickets may exchange them ticket-for-ticket for equal or lesser value toward any other Speedway Motorsports NASCAR or NTT IndyCar race during the next calendar year. Details can be found here.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Alsco Uniforms 300 either at the gates, online or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267). The Coca-Cola 600 is sold out for admission.

