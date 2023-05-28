Local law enforcement emphasize safety during Memorial Day

Bedford, Va. (WDBJ) - As you pack your bags to travel this holiday weekend - local law enforcement officials are reminding you to be safe.

The Bedford Police Department says it’s important to remember to buckle up and drive safely.

“A lot of the calls that we see the most is calls that are involving alcohol and also sometimes we have an uptick in traffic accidents,” said Bedford Police Chief Ronnie Lewis Jr.

Millions of people are expected to be on the roads in Virginia through Memorial Day.

With the cloudy weather we’re seeing, the police chief is calling on drivers to be cautious and expect to see an increased police presence on the roadways.

“So, a lot of that can be taken care of if people just take the time to make a proper decision before you leave home. If you’re going to drink, try to find someone to take you home or find a taxi. But if you’re going to drink please don’t drive,” explained Lewis Jr.

Drivers should also be aware of pedestrians as many people head out to attend Memorial Day events.

