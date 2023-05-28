Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Local law enforcement emphasize safety during Memorial Day

Vehicles make their way up Interstate 81.
Vehicles make their way up Interstate 81.(Will Thomas)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bedford, Va. (WDBJ) - As you pack your bags to travel this holiday weekend - local law enforcement officials are reminding you to be safe.

The Bedford Police Department says it’s important to remember to buckle up and drive safely.

“A lot of the calls that we see the most is calls that are involving alcohol and also sometimes we have an uptick in traffic accidents,” said Bedford Police Chief Ronnie Lewis Jr.

Millions of people are expected to be on the roads in Virginia through Memorial Day.

With the cloudy weather we’re seeing, the police chief is calling on drivers to be cautious and expect to see an increased police presence on the roadways.

“So, a lot of that can be taken care of if people just take the time to make a proper decision before you leave home. If you’re going to drink, try to find someone to take you home or find a taxi. But if you’re going to drink please don’t drive,” explained Lewis Jr.

Drivers should also be aware of pedestrians as many people head out to attend Memorial Day events.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tawny Larlee mugshot
Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure and arrest
Roanoke County Police are investigating an incident at McAfee Knob... 5.26.23
Investigators look into connection between Roanoke Co. deaths and Roanoke City fires
Randolph Park Pool House is a complete loss after a fire on Friday.
Pulaski Community heartbroken after Randolph Park Pool fire
Fire destroyed a Randolph Park pool house building in Pulaski County... 5.26.23
Randolph Park pool house building in Pulaski County destroyed by fire
Festival in the Park
Festival in the Park returns for 53rd year in Roanoke

Latest News

This year's Women's Day Achievement award was given to Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears.
Lieutenant Governor honored in Bedford for service as a Marine Veteran
Bedford’s Memorial Day ceremony now a virtual event due to potential severe weather
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
Carl Jackson
12 dogs rescued in Bedford County; man charged with animal cruelty