Waves of rain expected today into tonight

Rain develops and moves through in waves today

Pockets of heavy rain possible

Scattered showers and storms likely on Monday

SUNDAY

Cloudy and cool this morning with some scattered showers. The coastal storm will slowly move inland today and will continue to bring waves of rain into the region. Expect widespread periods of rain throughout the day. Some rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times. It will also be cool with highs in the 50s and lower 60s.

Rain model for today. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

As the area of low pressure meanders across the Carolinas, Scattered to numerous showers are likely on Monday. Even some thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will top out in the 60s and low 70s in the afternoon.

TOTAL WEEKEND RAINFALL

This pattern is likely to give all areas measurable rainfall of 1-2″ through Tuesday. Locally higher totals of 3-5″ can’t be ruled out.

Localized flash flooding is possible today into tonight

Thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening, but severe weather is not expected

Localized flooding is possible for some locations. (WDBJ Weather)

NEED THE RAIN?

All of our climate sites are trending below normal for the month. Roanoke hasn’t even received a half an inch of rain this month. This puts many areas 2-3″ below average.

SO FAR THIS MONTH DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL ROANOKE .29″ -3.3″ LYNCHBURG 1.31" -2.0" DANVILLE 2.11" -1.3" BLACKSBURG .96" -2.7"

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College researchers at Smith Mountain Lake and dives into the process of how they gather data to ensure our water is safe for swimming and other recreation. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College at Smith Mountain Lake chatting about the process of how to gather the data to ensure our water is safe for our communities. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.