Blacksburg gym hosts Memorial Day Murph Challenge

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A gym in Blacksburg hosted the Murph Challenge on Memorial Day.

In the challenge, participants start with a one-mile run, then complete 100 pullups, 200 pushups and 300 air squats. To end the challenge, people run another mile at the end.

“The Murph is just a symbol of Memorial Day, it’s a symbol of something that individuals can do to remember the sacrifice of life,” veteran Joseph Collins said.

He and his family did the challenge together Monday morning.

“I feel like that Memorial Days is just one day that we put aside to remember those people, but we should remember those people every single day and live our lives for them,” Collins said.

This is the third year that Fit Body Boot Camp in Blacksburg has hosted this event and it keeps growing.

“Something that we can come together as a community, do something really hard, kind of humble ourselves, but of course, in the spirit of Memorial Day to honor those that have sacrificed their life for our freedoms,” Fit Body Boot Camp Blacksburg’s Event Coordinator Shelby Gwinn said.

She says this workout is a challenge but it’s also rewarding.

“My favorite part is really seeing people surprise themselves,” Gwinn said. “A lot of people have no idea what they’re actually capable of until they’re put in this this kind of situation. I also love seeing just the deep appreciation for our people that are in the service for us, and that’s just kind of a great takeaway for us.”

“I think, given the rain, given the horrible weather, I truly feel like they’ve put self aside and, and that’s what it’s about, putting self aside doing something that’s a little bit difficult,” Collins said.

