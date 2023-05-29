Here @ Home introduces coffee-infused spice rub for steak

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start to the summer season and many people will be firing up those grills!

We welcome Jacob Galbraith, owner of Asher’s Coffee Beans, to check out a coffee-infused spice rub that is perfect for grilling or barbecuing.

Jacob, a former chef, founded Asher’s Coffee Beans in 2020. It’s based in Roanoke and is a specialty coffee roaster focusing on fresh, seasonal whole bean coffees.

Check out his way of making this rub on your own, or purchase it online or at the local farmers’ market!

