Crashes block northbound 81 in Montgomery County

Backup on 81 NB in Montgomery County because of crashes at MM 120... 5.29.23
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - I-81 northbound in Montgomery County will be blocked much of Monday because of a series of crashes, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say there are four crashes blocking the interstate as of 2:15 p.m. The crashes are at the 120 mile marker, with as many as 20 tractor trailers and cars involved. There is no word so far regarding injuries.

Units on scene say there will be an “extended period of time” before the road is open, according to police. VDOT has set up a detour at mile marker 118 to route traffic around the crashes.

