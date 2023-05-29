Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Firefighter stabbed while fighting blazes along interstate

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that...
Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas firefighter was stabbed in the thigh early Monday morning by a man accused of starting the multiple fires firefighters were putting out along Interstate 35 in Austin, authorities said.

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Martinez said the man accused of starting the fires had walked onto the interstate, and as firefighters tried to remove him from the roadway, he became agitated and stabbed the firefighter.

The fire department said on Twitter that the injured firefighter was treated at a hospital and released and that now “he’s home and doing ok.”

Fire officials say the suspect was arrested on the scene.

Authorities did not immediately say what object the firefighter was stabbed with.

Lanes on Interstate 35 near the incident were closed for a time but had reopened by 5:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tawny Larlee mugshot
Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure and arrest
Randolph Park Pool House is a complete loss after a fire on Friday.
Pulaski Community heartbroken after Randolph Park Pool fire
Flooding is a top concern for Monday; rain chances are possible through this workweek.
High water issues remain top concern for this Memorial Day
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day
Sharswood Plantation
Inside the Sharswood Plantation: Family discovers ancestors were enslaved there after buying the home

Latest News

The car driven by Kyle Kirkwood, top, flips over after a crash in the second turn during the...
Penske: IndyCar sure to investigate wheel that flew over stands from Indy 500 wreck
SWVA Veterans Cemetery
SWVA Veterans Cemetery hosts Memorial Day services
Fit Body Boot Camp
Blacksburg gym hosts Memorial Day Murph Challenge
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
Make sure you're keeping your skin protected.
Make sure to wear sunscreen correctly