Henry County Board of Supervisors looks to put limit on solar panels

Henry County
Henry County(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Board of Supervisors is beginning the process of limiting the number of solar panels in the county.

They are asking the Planning Commission to amend the solar ordinance to limit the number of solar panels in the county to 1% of its total landmass.

1% of the total landmass is around 2,400 acres. Solar farms currently make up half of that, around 1,200 acres.

Developers are proposing plans to add another 600 acres of solar farms.

“If you’re looking at just land use, there’s a lot of land being dedicated to this one purpose,” said Brandon Martin, Public Information Officer for Henry County. “I think the Board would like to take a hard look at whether or not they want to dedicate that much land to solar farms.”

There will be a public hearing before the planning commission votes on the amendment.

