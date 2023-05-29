Lynchburg community gathers to remember soldiers who fought and were buried overseas

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On this Memorial Day, The Lynchburg community is remembering those who fought and were left overseas.

Around 200 people gathered for the Memorial Day Observance event at the City Armory Monday morning.

The ceremony started off with a presentation of colors by the Lynchburg Civil Air Patrol Cadets and songs from The Heritage Baptist Church Children’s Choir. Two New Covenant School students also read poems that arose out of World War I.

“We always ask students to participate in our ceremonies,” said Neil Bohnert, Past Commander of the Military Order of the World Wars. “It’s so very important to pass on the idea of commemorating our fallen heroes. It has been said that we’re only one generation away from losing our democracy and our nation. So, it’s important that we do this every year to honor those who have fallen.”

They also held a Tolling of the Bell to remember the thousands of Americans who fought in war overseas and could not come home.

“This was a very moving ceremony that always takes my breath away, commemorating those who were left overseas in World War II, but also for previous wars, and the number of Americans who are buried in foreign cemeteries, or accounted for in those cemeteries because they were missing or lost at sea,” said Mike Reeves, Retired U.S. Navy Commander.

“It’s important that we recognize the great sacrifice that so many men and women in uniform gave, so that we may stand here this day, knowing we are free, knowing that we have a constitution that protects us,” added Bohnert.

After the event, some people visited the new brick dedication memorial at Monument Terrace. The project took over four years to complete and includes over 800 bricks dedicated to local veterans.

“It’s worthwhile to go up there and see all of the names and maybe dwell on one or two that catches your eye, because it’s another indication of the commitment to veterans and the commitment to supporting our military that we have here in Lynchburg,” said Reeves.

