Mountain Valley Pipeline acceleration included in Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal

Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction(wdbj7)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - As President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a deal regarding the nation’s debt ceiling over Memorial Day Weekend, the bill’s text revealed a provision to expedite completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Title 3, section 324 of the bill reads: “Expediting completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.”

“Despite delay after delay, we continued to fight to get this critical natural gas pipeline up and running, and its inclusion in this deal is a significant victory for the future of West Virginia,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) in a statement following the news.

“I am pleased Speaker McCarthy and his leadership team see the tremendous value in completing the MVP to increase domestic energy production and drive down costs across America and especially in WV,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a tweet following the news.

“Finally, Republicans and Democrats are coming together to finish the Mountain Valley Pipeline which will create more jobs, lower energy costs, and protect our environment. This bill is a bipartisan win for every American,” said Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) in a statement following the news.

A vote on the bill in the House of Representatives is expected by Wednesday, with a Senate vote to follow.

