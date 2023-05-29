Police search for person who shot man with pellet gun

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Police are looking for the person who shot a man with a pellet gun.

At 6:30 p.m. May 27, 2023, officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot at the Deli Mart on Lee Highway. They found the victim with a wound to his calf, and determined he had been shot with a pellet gun.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Ofc. Stephens at 540-994-8680.

