Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Police search for person who shot man with pellet gun

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Police are looking for the person who shot a man with a pellet gun.

At 6:30 p.m. May 27, 2023, officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot at the Deli Mart on Lee Highway. They found the victim with a wound to his calf, and determined he had been shot with a pellet gun.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Ofc. Stephens at 540-994-8680.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tawny Larlee mugshot
Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure and arrest
Randolph Park Pool House is a complete loss after a fire on Friday.
Pulaski Community heartbroken after Randolph Park Pool fire
Flooding is a top concern for Monday; rain chances are possible through this workweek.
High water issues remain top concern for this Memorial Day
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day
Sharswood Plantation
Inside the Sharswood Plantation: Family discovers ancestors were enslaved there after buying the home

Latest News

People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice
Full Forecast: Isolated Flooding Remains Top Concern Today
FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible record-breaking sale.
Queen’s music could sell for $1 billion
The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness of a final honor for veterans.
VA wants to improve veterans’ burial benefits access