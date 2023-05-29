Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Council honors fallen military members for Memorial Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Veteran’s Council carried on the tradition of honoring our nation’s fallen heroes for Memorial Day.

The event usually happens at Freedom Plaza in downtown Roanoke, but with this year’s rain, it moved to the Green Memorial United Methodist Church.

State and local leaders joined community members in praying over those who have served and are in active duty.

The council’s president explained it’s up to the younger generation to continue sharing the legacies.

”We must teach them the tradition; they need to know the history, because if they don’t, we’re doomed to repeat some things, some lessons we didn’t learn,” Perry ‘Ace’ Taylor Jr. said. “We just want them to know there are a lot of people who sacrificed and have fallen and have gave their lives for all of us.”

A memorial wreath now sits at Freedom Plaza to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

This is the council’s 49th year honoring veterans.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.