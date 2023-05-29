Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Council honors fallen military members for Memorial Day

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Veteran’s Council carried on the tradition of honoring our nation’s fallen heroes for Memorial Day.

The event usually happens at Freedom Plaza in downtown Roanoke, but with this year’s rain, it moved to the Green Memorial United Methodist Church.

State and local leaders joined community members in praying over those who have served and are in active duty.

The council’s president explained it’s up to the younger generation to continue sharing the legacies.

”We must teach them the tradition; they need to know the history, because if they don’t, we’re doomed to repeat some things, some lessons we didn’t learn,” Perry ‘Ace’ Taylor Jr. said. “We just want them to know there are a lot of people who sacrificed and have fallen and have gave their lives for all of us.”

A memorial wreath now sits at Freedom Plaza to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

This is the council’s 49th year honoring veterans.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tawny Larlee mugshot
Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure and arrest
Randolph Park Pool House is a complete loss after a fire on Friday.
Pulaski Community heartbroken after Randolph Park Pool fire
Flooding is a top concern for Monday; rain chances are possible through this workweek.
High water issues remain top concern for this Memorial Day
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day
Sharswood Plantation
Inside the Sharswood Plantation: Family discovers ancestors were enslaved there after buying the home

Latest News

Buchanan Commemorates Memorial Day
Buchanan Commemorates Memorial Day
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden on Memorial Day lauds generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’
UVA Men's Lacrosse Falls to Notre Dame
UVA Men's Lacrosse Falls to Notre Dame
Lynchburg Memorial Day Observance
Lynchburg community gathers to remember soldiers who fought and were buried overseas