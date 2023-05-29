SWVA Veterans Cemetery hosts Memorial Day services

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery honored those who sacrificed their life for our freedom.

May 29, the cemetery hosted a Memorial Day Service.

There are over 2,400 people laid to rest in the Dublin Cemetery. The annual event pays tribute to those veterans.

“The way to remember is to have ceremonies such as this, so that we can remember those who’ve gone before us and gave everything,” Cemetery Superintendent Scott Miller said. “A little bit of rain. It’s not a big deal.”

The cemetery is one of three official veterans’ cemeteries across the state.

