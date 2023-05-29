Two Bassett residents killed in head-on crash; 8-year-old injured

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were killed and a boy was hurt in a crash Sunday in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred May 28 at 4:46 p.m. on Blackberry Road, near Foley Drive. Police say the driver of a Nissan Versa was headed north on Blackberry Road, crossed the center line and hit a Ford Focus head-on.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Denise Anne Cabrera-Cruz, 53 of Bassett. She died after being taken to a hospital. Her passenger, an 8-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Kateland Ann McKinney, 22 of Bassett. She died at the scene of the crash.

Police say neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.