Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Two Bassett residents killed in head-on crash; 8-year-old injured

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were killed and a boy was hurt in a crash Sunday in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred May 28 at 4:46 p.m. on Blackberry Road, near Foley Drive. Police say the driver of a Nissan Versa was headed north on Blackberry Road, crossed the center line and hit a Ford Focus head-on.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Denise Anne Cabrera-Cruz, 53 of Bassett. She died after being taken to a hospital. Her passenger, an 8-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Kateland Ann McKinney, 22 of Bassett. She died at the scene of the crash.

Police say neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tawny Larlee mugshot
Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure and arrest
Randolph Park Pool House is a complete loss after a fire on Friday.
Pulaski Community heartbroken after Randolph Park Pool fire
Flooding is a top concern for Monday; rain chances are possible through this workweek.
High water issues remain top concern for this Memorial Day
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day
Sharswood Plantation
Inside the Sharswood Plantation: Family discovers ancestors were enslaved there after buying the home

Latest News

Backup on 81 NB in Montgomery County because of crashes at MM 120... 5.29.23
Crashes block northbound 81 in Montgomery County
Mountain Lake Lodge Summer
Mountain Lake Lodge Summer
Medical emergency suspected on fatal Campbell County crash
Police lights generic
Man dies after crash in Carroll County