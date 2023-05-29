Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tawny Larlee mugshot
Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure and arrest
Randolph Park Pool House is a complete loss after a fire on Friday.
Pulaski Community heartbroken after Randolph Park Pool fire
Steadier rain early followed by scattered showers this afternoon.
Wet weather continues on this Memorial Day
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day
Sharswood Plantation
Inside the Sharswood Plantation: Family discovers ancestors were enslaved there after buying the home

Latest News

FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says
Davenport officials provide briefing on downtown Davenport building collapse