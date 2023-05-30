87-year-old man reported missing from James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A senior alert has been issued for a missing 87-year-old man from the Williamsburg area, according to Virginia State Police.

Leland S. Dingee, of James City County, was last seen on May 29th at 11:13 p.m. on Smokehouse Lane.

Dingee is 5′9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds, with white curly hair and blue eyes. He was possibly last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue top with white stripes, beige shorts, knee-high socks, and blue/orange sneakers. Police say Dingee might be driving a light green 2010 Subaru Forester with Virginia tags reading XGH-4682.

Stock photo of 2010 Subaru Forester. (Virginia State Police)

Dingee suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Dingee’s location is asked to call the James City County Police Department at 757-566-0112.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE JAMES CITY COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV pic.twitter.com/p7CxIbUHL9 — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) May 30, 2023

