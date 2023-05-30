Birthdays
Alumna files lawsuit against UVA, accuses professor of sexual assault

A 2020 University of Virginia graduate has filed a lawsuit against the university and its Title IX office.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A 2020 University of Virginia graduate has filed a lawsuit against the university and its Title IX office.

The plaintiff is accusing her former professor of grooming, harassing, and sexually assaulting her for more than a year. She and her attorney, Elizabeth Adbnour, filed the lawsuit April 29.

UVA has a policy that specifically states that sexual or romantic relationships between professors and undergraduate students are “strictly prohibited.”

