Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Arlington County to use ranked choice voting in June primary

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Next month, ranked choice voting will be used for the first time in a Virginia election.

The General Assembly approved the method in 2020 for the election of county supervisors and city council members. Arlington County is the first locality to use it, for a primary June 20.

In ranked choice voting, voters don’t just choose their favorite. They rank all the candidates in a race. If no one receives more than 50% of the vote, the candidate with the lowest number is eliminated, and their votes are redistributed according to the voters’ preference.

Matt Weinstein is a member of the State Board of Elections from Arlington County.

“The reason for doing RCV, and why we wanted to do it for the county board, the theory is whoever wins get the majority of support at the end of the day from the voters through the different rounds,” Weinstein said. “So you wouldn’t have somebody who wins a race with 22% of the vote or something like that.”

Tuesday morning, some speakers urged the State Board of Elections to delay the use of ranked choice voting. But the Board Chair said members were fulfilling their obligation and following state law.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Backup on 81 NB in Montgomery County because of crashes at MM 120... 5.29.23
I-81 back open after crashes in Montgomery County
Temperatures begin to warm later this week.
Spotty rain continues to be the trend for the next few days
Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Henry County... 5.28.23
Two Bassett residents killed in head-on crash; 8-year-old injured
Iren Byers, 20, was arrested and booked into jail on four counts of first-degree murder and one...
Court docs: Man’s hatred for drugs, homelessness led to deadly shooting spree

Latest News

Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
Mountain Valley Pipeline opponents react to debt ceiling deal
MVP Opponents React to Debt Ceiling Deal
MVP Opponents React to Debt Ceiling Deal
Arlington County to Use Ranked Choice Voting
Arlington County to Use Ranked Choice Voting
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Facing GOP backlash, McCarthy labors to shore up votes for debt deal in time to prevent US default