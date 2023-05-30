Arlington County to use ranked choice voting in June primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Next month, ranked choice voting will be used for the first time in a Virginia election.

The General Assembly approved the method in 2020 for the election of county supervisors and city council members. Arlington County is the first locality to use it, for a primary June 20.

In ranked choice voting, voters don’t just choose their favorite. They rank all the candidates in a race. If no one receives more than 50% of the vote, the candidate with the lowest number is eliminated, and their votes are redistributed according to the voters’ preference.

Matt Weinstein is a member of the State Board of Elections from Arlington County.

“The reason for doing RCV, and why we wanted to do it for the county board, the theory is whoever wins get the majority of support at the end of the day from the voters through the different rounds,” Weinstein said. “So you wouldn’t have somebody who wins a race with 22% of the vote or something like that.”

Tuesday morning, some speakers urged the State Board of Elections to delay the use of ranked choice voting. But the Board Chair said members were fulfilling their obligation and following state law.

