Blacksburg playground re-opens

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A staple to families in Blacksburg is back open in time for the summer.

The town of Blacksburg celebrated the re-opening of the Hand-in-Hand Playground May 30. The park had been closed for a few months to bring in all new equipment.

Tuesday, kids had the opportunity to play on the park’s new features for the first time.

“The nice thing, I think, is it’s generational,” Blacksburg Director of Parks and Recreation Dean Crane said. “Parents were here, the children here and now parents are playing. They’re bringing back their kids. I think that’s a really neat thing. It’s generational.”

The new playground replaces equipment that was built around 30 years ago.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.