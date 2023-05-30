Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Blacksburg playground re-opens

Hand In Hand Playground re-opening
Hand In Hand Playground re-opening(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A staple to families in Blacksburg is back open in time for the summer.

The town of Blacksburg celebrated the re-opening of the Hand-in-Hand Playground May 30. The park had been closed for a few months to bring in all new equipment.

Tuesday, kids had the opportunity to play on the park’s new features for the first time.

“The nice thing, I think, is it’s generational,” Blacksburg Director of Parks and Recreation Dean Crane said. “Parents were here, the children here and now parents are playing. They’re bringing back their kids. I think that’s a really neat thing. It’s generational.”

The new playground replaces equipment that was built around 30 years ago.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-81
Backup on 81 NB in Montgomery County because of crashes at MM 120... 5.29.23
I-81 back open after crashes in Montgomery County
Temperatures begin to warm later this week.
Few showers possible today; tracking drier conditions
Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Henry County... 5.28.23
Two Bassett residents killed in head-on crash; 8-year-old injured
Iren Byers, 20, was arrested and booked into jail on four counts of first-degree murder and one...
Court docs: Man’s hatred for drugs, homelessness led to deadly shooting spree

Latest News

FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov....
Elizabeth Holmes in prison custody to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
The Gatlin Brothers arrive at the Academy of Country Music Honors show on Monday, Sept. 19,...
Gatlin Brothers set for Rocky Mount concert
Arlene Davis
July 11 to become Arlene Davis Day in Pittsylvania County to recognize her work in the White House
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Artificial intelligence raises risk of extinction, experts say in new warning