Claire Parker Foundation partners with Red Cross to host blood drive

Claire Parker Foundation
Claire Parker Foundation(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Claire Parker Foundation is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive Wednesday, May 31.

The blood drive will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at 1019 Ninth Street in Altavista.

They say 37,000 fewer Red Cross donation appointments have been made in May than what is necessary to ensure patients have the blood they need in the coming weeks.

Donors will get free donuts from The Wandering Donut 2, 10% off their next order from Peace of Pie, and a free beach towel from the Red Cross.

“About 40% of pediatric cancer patients will receive a blood transfusion,” said Karly Hagwood, Director of Communications for the Claire Parker Foundation. So, it was right up our alley of what we do. I know that the American Red Cross is experiencing shortages right now and they’re really in need of donors to come out and give blood. So, we just wanted to help them out in any way we could.”

Their goal is to have 40 people donate blood. Donors can register online or show up at the door.

