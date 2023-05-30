Birthdays
Community honors Salem fallen sailor with memorial

This year they are honoring James Buriak - a man from Salem who died during a Navy helicopter...
This year they are honoring James Buriak - a man from Salem who died during a Navy helicopter crash in 2021.
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem community is remembering one of its own - a fallen sailor.

Every year family in the local community sets up a memorial to honor and remember a hero.

This year they are honoring James Buriak - a man from Salem who died during a Navy helicopter crash in 2021.

Buriak graduated from Salem High School in 2008 and was a star swimming athlete.

The local veteran who set up the memorial says his mission is to make sure people remember what the day is really about.

“A reminder that this weekend is not always for celebrating,” explained Scott Flanagan. “It is to remember and to reflect on those who came before us and gave their lives in the sacrifice of the beliefs of this country.”

The memorial is set up near the 500 Block of Front Avenue in Salem.

