Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Danville PD operation nets arrests, gun and drug seizures

Danville Police Patch and Badge
Danville Police Patch and Badge(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - 31 people were arrested and 11 guns seized in a five-day operation by Danville Police, focused on violent offenders and fugitives linked to firearm-related offenses, according to the department.

Members of the Violent Crime Gang Unit, Vice Narcotics Unit, Crime Deterrence & Interdiction Unit, and the Criminal Investigations Section used “focused enforcement to reduce violence through proactive and predictive policing using data-driven activities through the stratified model of policing,” according to police.

“Operation Blitz” involved surveillance, traffic interdiction and residential search warrants in capturing fugitives, according to police, leading to the seizure of 22 grams of cocaine, 262 grams of methamphetamine, 72 grams of fentanyl, and 4.7 pounds of marijuana.

Police say the arrests resulted in other cases being developed for future prosecution.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Backup on 81 NB in Montgomery County because of crashes at MM 120... 5.29.23
I-81 back open after crashes in Montgomery County
Temperatures begin to warm later this week.
Spotty rain continues to be the trend for the next few days
Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Henry County... 5.28.23
Two Bassett residents killed in head-on crash; 8-year-old injured
Iren Byers, 20, was arrested and booked into jail on four counts of first-degree murder and one...
Court docs: Man’s hatred for drugs, homelessness led to deadly shooting spree

Latest News

FILE - Jayde Newton helps to set up cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid...
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
Surgeon General Deems Social Media a Risk
Surgeon General Deems Social Media a Risk
May marks stroke awareness month. The CDC says 795,000 Americans suffer a stroke annually and...
Stroke Awareness Month: Understanding the symptoms can save a life
Foundation Educates Public on Importance of CPR/AED Education
Foundation Educates Public on Importance of CPR/AED Education