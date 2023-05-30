Danville PD operation nets arrests, gun and drug seizures

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - 31 people were arrested and 11 guns seized in a five-day operation by Danville Police, focused on violent offenders and fugitives linked to firearm-related offenses, according to the department.

Members of the Violent Crime Gang Unit, Vice Narcotics Unit, Crime Deterrence & Interdiction Unit, and the Criminal Investigations Section used “focused enforcement to reduce violence through proactive and predictive policing using data-driven activities through the stratified model of policing,” according to police.

“Operation Blitz” involved surveillance, traffic interdiction and residential search warrants in capturing fugitives, according to police, leading to the seizure of 22 grams of cocaine, 262 grams of methamphetamine, 72 grams of fentanyl, and 4.7 pounds of marijuana.

Police say the arrests resulted in other cases being developed for future prosecution.

