Foundation hopes to educate public on importance of CPR and AED education

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sudden cardiac arrest happens to anyone - anywhere and at any time. It affects about 350 thousand people outside of the hospital each year.

That’s why it’s crucial that people know both how to perform CPR and use an AED device.

Here @ Home welcomes Dr. Jack Perkins from the Compress and Shock Foundation, along with Rick Lovegrove and Taylor Monk, who both have been personally affected by cardiac arrest.

Mr. Lovegrove and Mr. Taylor Monk have two very different stories to tell the audience.

Rick’s daughter (Grace, age 19) died from cardiac arrest while running cross country for her college. Her teammates did not know what to do and waited for EMS to arrive, which was the 8-10 minutes she did not have.

Taylor had a cardiac arrest on a basketball court in SW Virginia. He survived with 100% intact brain function due to immediate bystander CPR and the good fortune of having a police officer nearby who arrived with an AED.

Hear each of them tell their personal story and why they have partnered with the Compress and Shock Foundation to save lives.

