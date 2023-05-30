Birthdays
Gas prices in Roanoke down 13.8 cents from a month ago

By Justin Geary
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 110.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.91 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.05 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon, a difference of 34 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.00 per gallon while the highest was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.99 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon today. The national average is down 3.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 105.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

May 30, 2022: $4.31 per gallon (U.S. Average: $4.60 per gallon)

May 30, 2021: $2.85 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.04 per gallon)

May 30, 2020: $1.64 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.97 per gallon)

May 30, 2019: $2.50 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.83 per gallon)

May 30, 2018: $2.64 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.96 per gallon)

May 30, 2017: $2.10 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.37 per gallon)

May 30, 2016: $2.14 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.32 per gallon)

May 30, 2015: $2.45 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.73 per gallon)

May 30, 2014: $3.37 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.67 per gallon)

May 30, 2013: $3.25 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.61 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.25 per gallon, up 5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.20 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.25 per gallon, up 3.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.22 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.33 per gallon, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30 per gallon.

“Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development. While gasoline prices have inched up slightly, we’re still faring much better than we did last year, when the national average started to soar after Memorial Day on its way up to the $5 per gallon mark. In addition, gas prices may temporarily rally if there’s a debt ceiling deal that passes through Congress in the weeks ahead, based on the optimism that such a deal could avert a major recession, keeping oil demand stronger this summer.”

