Gatlin Brothers set for Rocky Mount concert

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Gatlin Brothers... Larry, Steve and Rudy... will perform at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount Sunday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m.

The Gatlin Brothers have been performing since they were children, growing up on gospel music in Texas. They then charted with country hits including “All the Gold in California,” “Houston” and “I Don’t Wanna Cry.”

Tickets start at $57 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at harvester-music.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.