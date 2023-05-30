Birthdays
Gatlin Brothers set for Rocky Mount concert

The Gatlin Brothers arrive at the Academy of Country Music Honors show on Monday, Sept. 19,...
The Gatlin Brothers arrive at the Academy of Country Music Honors show on Monday, Sept. 19, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. From left are Steve, Larry, and Rudy Gatlin. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Gatlin Brothers... Larry, Steve and Rudy... will perform at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount Sunday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m.

The Gatlin Brothers have been performing since they were children, growing up on gospel music in Texas. They then charted with country hits including “All the Gold in California,” “Houston” and “I Don’t Wanna Cry.”

Tickets start at $57 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at harvester-music.com.

