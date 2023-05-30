Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Governor orders flags lowered in memory of Virginia Beach shooting victims

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags lowered throughout the Commonwealth Wednesday to honor 12 people shot to death and four wounded in Virginia Beach in 2019.

The following is Youngkin’s order:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America, and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of the victims of the shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 30th day of May, 2023.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-81
Backup on 81 NB in Montgomery County because of crashes at MM 120... 5.29.23
I-81 back open after crashes in Montgomery County
Temperatures begin to warm later this week.
Spotty rain continues to be the trend for the next few days
Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Henry County... 5.28.23
Two Bassett residents killed in head-on crash; 8-year-old injured
Iren Byers, 20, was arrested and booked into jail on four counts of first-degree murder and one...
Court docs: Man’s hatred for drugs, homelessness led to deadly shooting spree

Latest News

FILE - Jayde Newton helps to set up cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid...
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov....
Elizabeth Holmes in prison custody to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
Fire on Mountain View Terrace in Roanoke... 5.30.23
Fire on Mountain View Terrace in Roanoke... 5.30.23
Rignite Program
Roanoke City Sheriff talks about vision for community; rolls out “safe exchange zone”
Compress & Shock Foundation
Foundation hopes to educate public on importance of CPR and AED education