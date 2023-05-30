Birthdays
Man missing since May 25 sought by Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Austin Mabry, missing from Henry County
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in the search for a missing man.

Austin Lane Mabry, 30, has been missing since Thursday, May 25, 2023. He was reported missing three days later by a family member. He was last reported seen leaving an apartment at 285 Spring Drive, Apt. #5, in Collinsville.

Investigators say Mabry is 5′10″ and 180 pounds, with brown hair with hazel eyes. He may be traveling in an older model Jeep Cherokee (square body style, unknown color).

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Austin Lane Mabry is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). 

