Multiple injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-81N

MONTGOMERY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say multiple people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles on I-81N Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at mile marker 120.3 in Montgomery County and all northbound lanes are closed, according to VDOT.

Traffic is being detoured off I-81 at exit 118A to State Rt. 11.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.