Multiple injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-81N

A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say multiple people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles on I-81N Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at mile marker 120.3 in Montgomery County and all northbound lanes are closed, according to VDOT.

Traffic is being detoured off I-81 at exit 118A to State Rt. 11.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

