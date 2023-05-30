Birthdays
Pulaski County Parks and Rec discussing plans following pool building fire

By Andrew Webb
May. 30, 2023
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Parks and Recreation is working to assess the damage after Friday’s fire destroyed the Randolph Park Pool Building.

The building is a total loss. Now, the county is trying to find a way to move forward.

“The two most things that’s important to us right now is trying to keep our lifeguards and front desk folks employed through the County of Pulaski, and we got a summer camp program that uses this [Randolph Park] as home base,” Director of Parks and Recreation Shay Dunnigan said.

He says summer camp will still go on.

“Looking to maybe partner with some other places in Pulaski County to get some swimming access for our campers,” he said. “Right now we reached out to a couple people as well in the New River Valley to see if they’ll partner with us so our campers can swim.”

There’s no current estimate on the financial loss the fire brings, but Dunnigan says between 30,000 and 45,000 people visit the pool each summer.

“Emotionally it’s been it’s been a roller coaster the last four days, but we’re working around the clock to try to bridge this gap and what we can do to continue to provide services this summer.”

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

“We will get through this and we’ll do it as a team,” Dunnigan said. “We got a great leadership. Our board of supervisors are nothing but supportive.”

