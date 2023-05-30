Road closures announced for IRONMAN race in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Road closures are scheduled for the IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge race, scheduled for June 4.

The Town of Vinton says the bicycle portion of the race is reverting back to the 2021 route in Roanoke City, which will result in less traffic and backups on Virginia Ave/Hardy Rd.

The road closures are listed below:

-The right westbound lane of E. Washington Avenue from the eastern Town limits will be closed to vehicles for IRONMAN bicyclists to use until they reach Bypass Road. Vehicles will use the left westbound and must turn left onto Bypass Road.

-IRONMAN bicyclists will then merge to the left southbound lane near Preston Ave. Vehicles turning onto E. Washington Avenue from Mountain View Rd will use the right southbound lane to exit Vinton.

-From E. Washington Avenue, bicyclists will then turn left on S. Pollard Street and immediately right onto W. Lee Avenue.

-Bicyclists will then use the westbound lane of Walnut Avenue until they exit the Town of Vinton to Wise Ave near the low water bridge at Cargill.

-Vehicles attempting to get between Bonsack and points West of Vinton should plan to use I-581 and Rte. 460.

-DETOUR: Vehicles needing to cross Washington Avenue to access Rte. 460 can use the Mountain View Road entrance near William Byrd High School and travel its length to enter Washington Avenue going westbound.

