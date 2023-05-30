Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Roanoke City Sheriff talks about vision for community; rolls out “safe exchange zone”

Sheriff Antonio Hash talks about changes he has implemented in his first year in office.
Rignite Program
Rignite Program(Rignite Program)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Program is hoping to help inmates reintegrate in the community once they’re released.

It’s just one of the changes Sheriff Antonio Hash has implemented in his first year in office.

Here @ Home sits down with the Sheriff to talk about the program and his visions and hopes for the Roanoke community moving forward.

Effective Thursday, June 1, 2023, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office will offer a new “Safe Exchange Zone” location.

The “Safe Exchange Zone” consists of two designated parking spaces, both highlighted in yellow, in the parking lot adjacent to the left side of the Oliver Hill Justice Center at 315 Church Ave SW.

The parking spaces are under video surveillance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, with parking being restricted to people utilizing the zones.

Sheriff Hash said he felt it was important to give people a safe place for exchanges and after a collaborative discussion with Roanoke Police Chief Roman, Judge Rogers and Chief Judge Clemens, he agreed this space will be utilized for custody transfers, exchanges from online purchases, and/or other private party transfers where safety may be a concern or there is a need for recorded video surveillance.

If someone involved in an exchange is not willing to meet at a “Safe Exchange Zone,” the transaction may be worth reconsidering, says Sheriff Hash. If assistance is needed between 8AM-5PM Monday through Friday, the public is asked to contact 540-853-2580. For emergencies, dial 911.

