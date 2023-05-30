Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission seeks public comment for regional travel survey

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make your voice heard about travel needs here in the Roanoke Valley.

The Roanoke Valley – Alleghany Regional Commission wants to hear from you.

They want to know how you travel around Southwest Virginia and need feedback to identify gaps and other opportunities to improve transportation.

The survey is ten minutes and is available in English and Spanish.

You have until June 30th for your chance to win a $100 gift card.

For a link to the survey, click here.

