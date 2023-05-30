Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission seeks public comment for regional travel survey

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make your voice heard about travel needs here in the Roanoke Valley.

The Roanoke Valley – Alleghany Regional Commission wants to hear from you.

They want to know how you travel around Southwest Virginia and need feedback to identify gaps and other opportunities to improve transportation.

The survey is ten minutes and is available in English and Spanish.

You have until June 30th for your chance to win a $100 gift card.

For a link to the survey, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup on 81 NB in Montgomery County because of crashes at MM 120... 5.29.23
I-81 back open after crashes in Montgomery County
Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Henry County... 5.28.23
Two Bassett residents killed in head-on crash; 8-year-old injured
Temperatures begin to warm later this week.
Spotty showers continue today
Iren Byers, 20, was arrested and booked into jail on four counts of first-degree murder and one...
Court docs: Man’s hatred for drugs, homelessness led to deadly shooting spree
Marcus Gray, owner of Gray's LAMBscaping has his sheep on several of Dominion Energy's solar...
Grown Here at Home: Pittsylvania County farmer expands farm operation with solar grazing

Latest News

Regional Travel Survey
Regional Travel Survey
Gas pump
Gas prices in Roanoke down 13.8 cents from a month ago
A police car.
Multiple injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-81N
87-year-old Leland Dingee, reported missing from James City County.
87-year-old man reported missing from James City County